Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Sequin Gown With Cut-Outs & $2 Million Engagement Ring At Film Premiere

Paris Hilton looked gorgeous in a revealing silver gown that bared a lot of skin at the premiere of her new documentary ‘The American Meme’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on Apr. 27. See the sizzling pic here!

Paris Hilton, 37, looked absolutely stunning in a fitted sequined silver gown and black heels while attending the premiere of her new documentary, The American Meme, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Apr. 27. She capped her look off with matching earrings and her hair in curls. The blonde superstar posed alone and with others such as her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, 34, on the red carpet as she smiled for cameras.

The highly anticipated documentary, which is about Paris’ life, has allowed the former reality star to open up about her fame. She claims she invented the selfie, which has gone on to take over the internet with a plethora of successful social media stars. It’s created an entirely new digital world and in the doc, Paris talks about how it affected her life and admits in having to turn off the camera some of the time. Many celebs showed up to celebrate Paris’ documentary premiere, including some that appear in the film such as Hailey Baldwin, Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee.

In addition to releasing her new doc, Paris has been preparing for her upcoming wedding with fiance Chris Zylka, 32. The happy couple got engaged back in Jan. 2018 and Paris’ massive diamond ring made headlines as soon as she displayed it! Paris and Chris’ wedding is sure to be one for the books with an impressive guest list. Massive celebs such as Britney Spears, Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian are all on the guest list. We would love to be in that room when Paris becomes a Mrs.!

Paris sure knows how to turn heads wherever she goes!