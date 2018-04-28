Miranda Lambert Can’t Stand Her BF’s Ex Implying She’s A Homewrecker, Says Source

Miranda Lambert is not happy with the way her new romance is being criticized! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

The drama surrounding Miranda Lambert‘s, 34, blossoming relationship with fellow singer Evan Felker just won’t die down. Why? Well, he’s still technically married! And it doesn’t help that his soon-to-be-ex Staci Felker is refusing to keep her heartbreak to herself (but can you blame her?)! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Miranda is coping with the bad press. “Miranda definitely doesn’t like being in the spotlight like this, having her love life scrutinized and analysed is her idea of hell, but she realizes it’s part and parcel of being famous,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Miranda thinks it’s unfortunate that Evan’s ex is making a public show out of their breakup, and implying she’s a homewrecker, because, she insists, that’s not the case at all.”

Since news of Miranda and Evan’s relationship arrived, Staci has showcased how she’s dealing with it in a few ways. First, she shared a somber selfie which she captioned, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.” In another post, shared by someone else, she and a friend enjoy Carrie Underwood‘s track “Before He Cheats” outside an Oklahoma City bar. The friend sings, “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.” To which Staci adds, “I hope he does!” Yikes.

The insider went on to add that, for her part, Miranda understood that Evan’s marriage was over when she first met him and she isn’t going to end their relationship over bad press. “The way Miranda tells it, things were already over between Evan and Staci when they started hooking up, and, you can’t help who you fall in love with,” they said. “There was an undeniable attraction between Miranda and Evan from the moment they met, and real chemistry, that’s something that doesn’t come along very often, so when it does you have to just seize it, and run with it.”

And Staci isn’t the only one to imply that Miranda broke up Evan’s marriage. Her ex Blake Shelton has as well! “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he wrote on Twitter on April 25. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!“