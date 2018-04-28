Migos Reportedly Involved In Las Vegas Brawl, Pregnant Cardi B Narrowly Escaped

Scary. Following Migos’ performance in Las Vegas on Friday, they were allegedly involved in some type of altercation outside their hotel. Here’s all the details.

Migos‘ wild night in Las Vegas reportedly took a violent turn. The trio performed at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell on April 27, where they joined were on stage by none other than Cardi B, 25. Afterward, the group hit the town and did some partying before their fleet of SUVs returned to where they were staying, the Encore Hotel & Casino, in the early hours of the morning. That’s where they reportedly got in an argument with a valet, according to The Blast. It’s not clear who got made the first move, but the valet was allegedly hit — setting off a response from police and in-house security.

The outlet claims Quavo was asked to move his car. This led to a heated exchange — and the brawl. Once the valet was struck, other hotel employees reportedly stepped in to end the fight. It’s also been reported that Cardi, who was with Migos, was immediately rushed inside by her security team when the fight broke out to protect her and her unborn child. Sources tells the site that they don’t believe any of the group’s members attacked the valet, but possibly a member of their entourage is responsible. A video has also been released in which at least one individual is being arrested as law enforcement swarms the premises.

Following the altercation, Migos and all their associates were kicked out of the hotel. Unfortunately, this isn’t Migos’ first brush with the law in recent days. Earlier this month, the group’s SUV was searched in North Carolina where they seized 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax pills. Three of the group’s entourage were cited. Two received misdemeanor possession citations and one received a felony possession citation for the marijuana.