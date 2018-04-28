WH Correspondents Dinner: Michelle Wolf — ‘Trump Is The 1 P***y You’re Not Allowed To Grab’

OMG! Comedian Michelle Wolf just blasted President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner and it was amazing! Take look right here!

With The Daily Show‘s Michelle Wolf the host of this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner we had a feeling we’d be in for a fun night — and boy, were we right! While roasting journalists and politicians alike, Michelle shared this barby line when discussing President Donald Trump‘s, 71, absence from the event. “I would drag him here myself but it turns out Trump is the one p***y you’re not allowed to grab. He said it first! Yeah he did.” Wow!

“I think it’s fair game to go after him as much as you want,” the 32-year-old comedian previously told The Hill when discussing jokes about Trump. “I also think there’s so much happening, and so many people to make fun of, that it would kind of be a waste to only go after him. Especially in late-night right now, there’s so much comedy about him. It’s kind of refreshing to hear about the other terrible things.”

Although Michelle is clearly a natural, she admitted prior to the dinner that it’s “kind of a stand-up’s nightmare… It’s a huge ballroom and circular tables. People are dressed up, which makes them less comfortable to laugh. They’re on screen, so they don’t want to necessarily get caught laughing at the wrong time.”

Michelle Wolf at #WHCD: “I would drag [Trump] here myself, but it turns out the president of the United States is the one pussy you're not allowed to grab.” pic.twitter.com/BjDy1K4c0f — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 29, 2018

Yes, like last year, President Trump opted to skip the event but that did little to take him off attendee’s minds after Michelle tore into him and his administration’s antics. Michelle joins an impressive list of entertainers to tackle hosting duties including Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Amazingly, Michelle is also only the 5th woman to play host!