Melania Trump’s Trapped Inside White House, Claims French First Lady: ‘She Can’t Do Anything’

French First Lady Brigitte Macron had nothing but nice things to say about Melania Trump’s personality — but she also revealed that Donald’s wife can’t leave the White House.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron met with Donald and Melania Trump earlier this week, and the two First Ladies hit it off. Brigitte believes that the 48-year-old former model is “actually really fun. We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together,” she told Le Monde, according to The Guardian. But apparently that side of Melania can’t come out publicly – mostly because, she “cannot do anything,” according to the French First Lady. “She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris.”

But when Melania does get out of the White House, many people analyze her facial expressions and body languages for clues on how she’s feeling. Brigitte thinks that it’s understandable for her American counterpart to appear grim in public. “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” she said. Brigitte also insisted that Melania is “kind, charming, intelligent and very open.”

Being married to a world leader isn’t something to be taken lightly, though. Brigitte explained that she’s aware that she needs to “be careful what I say. I have the impression that every word is a word too many, I’m constantly holding myself back,” she said. “That’s the hardest part: there’s never really any time off, never a moment when you can be completely calm.”