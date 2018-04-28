Lea Michele Engaged To BF Zandy Reich After 10 Months Of Dating — See Her Gorgeous Ring

Lea Michele just revealed some extremely joyous news on Instagram: she’s engaged! She announced that she accepted Zandy Reich’s proposal with a breathtaking pic of her ring. Congrats to the happy couple! Get the details!

Lea Michele said yes! The Glee alum revealed in a sweet Instagram post that she and her boyfriend of 10-months Zandy Reich are engaged! In the photo, Lea covers her face with her hand, showing off an absolutely stunning emerald cut diamond engagement ring. She simply captioned the announcement with, “Yes” and the ring emoji. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Lea was first spotted holding hands with her longtime friend and president of the clothing company AYR while out in New York City in July 2017. “They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” a source told People at the time. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

This is just one of the exciting things happening in the singer’s life right now. She also recently announced that she and Darren Criss are about to go on tour together! The tour kicks off on May 10th in Nashville, TN and hits a bunch of major cities along the way like, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, D.C., and Newark, before wrapping up in Toronto, ON. Hopefully Lea and her new fiancé will find some time for wedding planning among the tour dates!