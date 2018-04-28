Kim Kardashian Threw Chrissy Teigen A Surprise Baby Shower — See The Pic

So sweet! Kim Kardashian just surprised Chrissy Teigen with a baby shower and the photo is amazing!

OMG! We knew Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, were getting together with Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, this weekend and now we know why! It was a surprise baby shower for the model! Chrissy just gifted her fans a playful snap of herself, Kimmie and celeb hairstyle Jen Atkin at the shindig. In the image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star throws up a peace sign and Jen gives the camera a wink — and we are experiencing intense FOMO right now!

We should note that John and Kanye are in the background chatting it up. And after the week the rapper has had, we are dying to know what they are talking about! After Kanye voiced his support for President Donald Trump, John reached out to try and shake some sense into him. Naturally, Yeezy shared their texts! After John asked him to reconsider aligning himself with the polarizing president Ye responded, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans and my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

a lot goin on at surprise baby shower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wg6jjsBaeh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018

This week, Kanye also fired his management and returned to Twitter to gift fans a few epic rants. On top of all that, he dropped 2 new songs on Friday, April 27. One of them, “Lift Yourself” is downright strange. On it, the rhymes include “woop de poop de scoop, “poopity scoop,” “poop poop” “poop diddy woop scoop.” However, the second song, “Ye Vs The People” is a much more serious effort. Throughout the track, he and fellow rapper T.I. have a conversation about fame and politics. “‘Make America Great Again’ had a negative perception/ I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction/ Added empathy, caring, love and affection/ And y’all simply questioning my methods,” Kanye raps, referencing his MAGA hat. Time will tell if Kanye’s fans will stick by him.