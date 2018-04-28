Kate Middleton Wore A ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Dress To Reveal Baby Louis & Twitter’s Freaking Out

Yikes! Fans have noticed that the dress Kate Middleton wore for the big baby reveal looks eerily similar to one worn by Mia Farrow in ‘Rosemary’s Baby’! Naturally, Twitter is losing its mind!

It’s just an innocent dress, right? When Kate Middleton, 36, stepped outside with Prince William, 35, on Monday, April 23, to present Prince Louis to the world, she did so in a distinctive red dress with a white embroidered collar. Soon fans discovered that this dress is awfully similar to another frock. The one worn by Mia Farrow in the classic horror flick Rosemary’s Baby! This of course led to Twitter exploding with all kinds of wild conclusions!

In case you haven’t seen it, Rosemary’s Baby tells the story of an oppressed woman who is forced to give birth to the son of the devil. So, you can see how Kate presenting Baby Louis in a similar dress might unnerve a fan or 2! “Kate wearing the same frock as Rosemary did in Rosemary’s Baby…hmmm should we be a little bit concerned..LOL,” one fan wrote. “I thought that dress looked familiar,” another user captioned a side-by-side of the dresses. “Prince Louis born fifth in line to the British throne. Did you notice how Kate’s dress bears a striking resemblance to Mia Farrow’s in Rosemary’s Baby? How disconcerting,” yet another fan wrote. Disconcerting indeed!

Anyone else notice Kate's dress is similar to the Rosemary's Baby dress? pic.twitter.com/8f8EeTD0RP — Jimmy Kalaitzis (@KalaSomething) April 27, 2018

Someone shared on my FB page. #royalbaby / Rosemary's baby, one and the same… pic.twitter.com/3Sk8vHrVda — u.v.ray (@uvray_) April 25, 2018

At the same time, the revealing of Baby Louis’ name was announced on Friday, April 27. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” the tweeted announcement read. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.” Prior, one popular theory held that he would be named Prince Albert. It gained momentum because, like Princess Charlotte and Prince George‘s pages on the family’s site, it brought up a “access denied” sign. However, it caused concern because Prince Albert is also the name of a very specific type of piercing! Well, we think they made the right choice!