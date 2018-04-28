Kanye West’s Album Art Will Show Jan Adams, The Man Who Performed Final Surgery On His Mom

Kanye West just gave fans a peak at his new album cover! The rapper tweeted about how he wants his art to showcase Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who completed his mother Donda’s final surgery before her death.

Kanye West, 40, caused a major stir on Twitter this week with his pro Donald Trump messages, but his latest tweet has nothing to do with his political agenda. The rapper gave fans a peek at what they can expect from his forthcoming album. In a screenshot of a text message, ‘Ye revealed what he’s considering for his album art. The image showed a picture of Jan Adams, AKA the plastic surgeon who performed breast reduction surgery on Kanye’s mom, Donda West, one day before she died on Nov. 10, 2007 from coronary artery disease and complications related to the plastic surgery.

Kanye explained in his text that he wanted to use Adams’ photo as a way to move on from the anger he feels over the loss of his mother. “I want to forgive and stop hating,” he wrote. The messages were shared between him and someone named Wes, who many assume to be collaborator Wes Lang. In another screenshot, the pair discuss how the artwork promotes the “Stronger” hitmaker’s desire to spread love. “I think this is exactly what you should use,” Wes said. “Love love love love. I’m so tired of saying and thinking the word hate.” He continues, “It’s wild man. After the night I came by your house and talked, I’ve been forgetting and forgiving and only thinking about loving people. That was an important talk for me.”

Fans have already gotten a taste of what’s to come on the highly anticipated project. On April 27, Kanye dropped his new track with T.I. called “Ye vs. the People.” The Yeezy designer also worked with Travis Scott on another song that has yet to be released.