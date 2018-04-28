Real Friends! John Legend and Kanye West have reunited after their brief Twitter feud over Kanye West’s controversial Donald Trump tweets. See the adorable pic here!

Well, that was fast! After beefing via text message over Donald Trump’s politics, Kanye West and John Legend have made up! Kanye took to Twitter on April 27 to share an adorable photo of himself and John flaunting huge smiles captioned, “We got love. Agree to disagree.” So, it’s clear that despite their differences, their friendship comes first. How cute! But, we kind of had a feeling the two would get together soon. Following Kanye’s rant, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted Kim Kardashian to ask “are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol.” I guess those plans were set in stone! Take a look at John and Kanye’s photo below.

But, we’re sure there were a ton of awkward moments at that dinner. As we previously told you, in response to Kanye’s profession of “love” for POTUS John texted him a thoughtful message, which Kanye didn’t respond too well to. “I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation,” John said.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Kanye then replied, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.” Yikes! However, we’re glad to see things between them are just fine. And maybe, they got to discuss their points even further!