Jennifer Lopez Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram has been on fire lately! See some of her sexiest looks she’s posted to her account!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has been bringing the heat with some of the pics she’s recently uploaded to her Instagram account. In addition to clips from her fiery “El Anillo” music video that seem to be her way of dropping hints to Alex Rodriguez, 42, to pop the question, she’s also posted a sweet picture of herself and A-Rod enjoying some quality time together on a private jet. Whether it’s offering fans a behind-the-scenes look to her latest music video, or showing off her latest, sexy outfit she wore on a recent red carpet, JLo always makes her Instagram a visual feast for her fans. Check out the pics of Jennifer above that prove she deserves to be our Instagram Queen of the Week.

Recently, Jennifer sent fans into a frenzy with some of the lyrics to “El Anillo” that seem to be directly about how she wants boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to get down on bended knee. “You treat me like a princess and give me what I ask. You have the bat and the strength I need,” She sings. “When is the ring coming?” As you can see, she wasn’t exactly subtle about it.

However, JLo has since quieted those rumors by saying she’s in no great rush to walk down the aisle. We’re good right now,” she revealed to Ebro Darden in Beats 1 interview on Apple Music. “I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail. I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

We’ll keep you posted with any more sexy pics JLo posts!