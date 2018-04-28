Emily Ratajkowski PDAs With Husband — Did She Forgive Him For Hugging Suki Waterhouse?

Looks like everything’s all good between Emily Ratajkowski and her husband! The couple were spotted getting their PDA on just days after Sebastian Bear-McClard cuddled up to Suki Waterhouse.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard look more in love than ever! The recently married couple were spotted smiling and getting up close and personal to each other on an outing in New York City on April 27. The 26-year-old model looked chic in a black crop top, leopard print jacket and royal blue Adidas track pants. Her 31-year-old beau also kept it casual in a tie-dye shirt, black windbreaker, and printed sweatpants. SEE THE PICS OF EMILY AND SEBASTIAN HERE.

Their affectionate outing comes just days after the indie film producer was photographed cuddling up to someone who isn’t his wife. On April 24, Sebastian was spotted leaving a NYC gym with his arm around Suki Waterhouse, 26. The pair were also seen smiling and laughing at something on their phones before Emily’s husband – who wasn’t wearing his wedding ring – pushed hair out of Suki’s face. Their behavior seemed confusing, but they weren’t trying to hide anything. Looks like it must not have been that big of a deal, though! We’re glad to see they newlyweds worked everything out considering we heard that the I Feel Pretty actress was “furious” over the paparazzi photos. “Emily doesn’t think anything is actually going on between them, but she’s mad at them for making her look bad. It’s just embarrassing and really disrespectful,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

Emily and Sebastian married two months ago in an intimate ceremony at NYC City Hall. They kept their February nuptials so tightly under wraps that the Gone Girl star’s parents didn’t even know until she told them at the reception. They’re certainly not keeping their love a secret now!