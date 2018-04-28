Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Photo Of Her Face — Can You See Her Lip Scar?

Absolutely gorgeous! Carrie Underwood just shared another pic displaying her scar following her terrifying fall. Take a look right here!

Looking more confident than ever! While voicing her annoyance with her husband Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood shared a video during a car ride and happily showed off her face again following surgery. It takes a keener eye than ours to see her tiny scar after she got over 40 stitches following a scary fall while walking her dogs in November of 2017. In the video, her hockey pro hubby is making a series of squeaking sounds, which Carrie not enjoying! “Must we?” she captioned the charming selfie. “So. Annoying.” We love these 2!

This is hardly the first time Carrie has taken to social media to show off her pretty face after undergoing surgery. On April 21, she took to Instagram to share a selfie while attending a Nashville Predators game. “Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds,” the 35-year-old songstress captioned the pic. However, this time viewers can make out the faintest signs of her scar between her nose and her lip — but boy is it subtle!

The “Before He Cheats” singer has caught some flak from others for how much press she’s gotten over her recovery from her fall and the subsequent surgery. “She’s still talking about this?” Wendy Williams said when discussing Carrie on her show. “It’s so over! … I like her but she’s talking way too much about this. “There is a scar when we really zoomed in, from the top lip it goes underneath her nose,” Wendy said as she showing a closeup of Carrie. “That’s it? “Listen, I don’t even know if I would’ve noticed it.” Poor Carrie! Although it’s subtle we definitely feel for her during this time!