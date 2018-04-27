T.I. Met With Kanye West & Tried To Change His Trump-Loving Ways: ‘I Refuse To Give Up On Him’

John Legend isn’t the only friend who’s trying to talk Kanye West out of supporting Donald Trump. T.I. revealed he met up with the rapper to discuss his political beliefs.

Kanye West, 40, has been very vocal on Twitter about supporting Donald Trump, and many fellow musicians aren’t here for it. The latest celeb to get involved is T.I., 37, who revealed on his Instagram story that he met up with the “Famous” rapper to discuss his opinions. “Yesterday Spent the day wit Kanye…,” Tip wrote. “Long term work in progress, No Doubt . Still Optimistic Something From our Discussion gon STICK… I refuse to just give up on him The Old Ye ‘ TOO IMPORTANT!!!”

Kanye’s tweets included a message calling Trump his “brother” and a photo of him wearing a signed “Make America Great Again” hat. The President even responded directly multiple times. The “Whatever You Like” singer isn’t the only one of Kanye’s friends who’s worried about him praising a man whose policies target and harm people of color. John Legend, 39, also got involved by texting ‘Ye. These messages then became public when the Yeezy designer screenshot them and posted them to his Twitter account.

“I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion,” the “All Of Me” hitmaker wrote. Kanye responded by claiming his pal was manipulating him to change his beliefs. “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” the “Gold Digger” singer replied. Kanye later clarified that he posted the texts because he wanted “to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”