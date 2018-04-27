Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Settle Custody Battle: He’ll Pay $1K A Month Child Support

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez’s long custody dispute over their daughter is finally over. Does that mean that the drama is behind them too? Here’s the latest!

The battle is over. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Stevie J, 46, and Joseline Hernandez, 31, have finally settled their bitter custody battle over beautiful daughter Bonnie Bella, 1. After a nasty dispute the exes have finally come to an agreement they can both live with, according to TMZ. When it comes to earnings, documents state that the record producer and his ex make the same amount – $30,000 a month. But Stevie J – who has a total of six kids – will pay Joseline $1,000 a month. The reality TV stars didn’t just settle over money though. They apparently agreed that neither of them will have overnight guests when they have their little one with them – meaning no new boyfriends, girlfriends or lovers.

Although they’ll have joint physical custody of the toddler, the Puerto Rican actress will have primary custody. As Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans will know, the dispute between these two has been non-stop drama. It included Joseline suing her ex in 2016 for access to their daughter. The court involved in their case even alleged that the exes were deliberately hiding the little girl from the guardian ordered to protect her. Thankfully, there now seems to be peace between the two. In fact, on April 27, Stevie J and Joseline appeared in a Periscope video together with Bonnie Bella. They seemed very friendly while the toddler wandered around the house. In a morning message to his followers Stevie J said, “We’re gonna stay blessed and keep it moving.”

Just a week earlier on April 19, Stevie also shared a stunning photo of Joseline and Bonnie. He added the caption, “Don’t believe the hype, I love my family & I’ll protect my children by any means necessary. Crooked people will be exposed & God will deal with the evil folks. Ameen [sic].” That comment followed allegations that he got a 20-year-old pregnant while supposedly secretly dating, Traci Steele, a season 2 LHH cast member, according to BET. Setting that situation aside, Stevie J clearly adores his youngest daughter. On April 26 he tweeted a photo with him holding her. He wrote, “Forever love. #BonnieBella.” We’re glad it all turned out well for Stevie J and Joseline!