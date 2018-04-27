2018 Radio Disney Music Awards Nominations: Selena Gomez & More
The Radio Disney Music Awards nominations are in! So many of your favorite artists are nominees this year, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and BTS! Check out the full list of nominees now!
The sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards will take place June 22. The telecast of the awesome awards show will air on Disney Channel (and other Disney-branded platforms) on June 23! The nominees were announced on April 27 during a #FriYAYLive nomination live stream hosted by Radio Disney‘s Morgan and DJ Lela B with special guests Jenna Ortega, singer-songwriter Carson Lueders, and social media influencer Sofie Dossi.
Starting April 27 through June 3, fans from around the world can vote for the artists that they want to take home an “ARDY” across six voting platforms: Disney.com/RDMA, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, Google Search Voting, and Radio Disney‘s Facebook and Twitter. See the full list of nominees below!
You Know You Love Them – Best Duo/Group (Presented By KRAFT® Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)
BTS
Clean Bandit
Echosmith
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The One – Best Artist
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
The Bestest – Song of the Year
“Havana” – Camila Cabello
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
“Wolves” – Selena Gomez & Marshmello
“XOXO – Best Crush Song”
“I Like Me Better” – Lauv
“Ins and Outs” – Sofia Carson
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Why” – Sabrina Carpenter
#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans
BTS Army – BTS
Mellogang – Marshmello
Megatronz – Meghan Trainor
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Charlie Puth
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
The Freshest – Best New Artist
Bebe Rexha
Cheat Codes
Hey Violet
Lauv
Why Don’t We
So Happy – Best Song that Makes You Smile
“DNA” – BTS
“I Miss Those Days” – Bleachers
“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor
“One Foot” – Walk the Moon
“So Much More Than This” – Grace VanderWaal
Doubletap – Favorite Social Music Artist
Alex Aiono
Carson Lueders
Chloe x Halle
HRVY
Max & Harvey
Rudy Mancuso
Stuck in Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
“These Girls” – Why Don’t We
“This Is Me” – Keala Settle
When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track
“Friends” – Justin Bieber & BloodPop
“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso f. Florida Georgia Line & watt
“Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
“Silence” – Marshmello f. Khalid
Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Take Back Home Girl” – Chris Lane & Tori Kelly
“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett
“You Broke Up With Me” – Walker Hayes
The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist
Carly Pearce
Devin Dawson
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Mashup! – Best Collaboration
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“No Promises” – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey