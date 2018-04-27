Nina Agdal Reveals Bare Butt In Nude Insta As Romance With Christie Brinkley’s Son Heats Up

Nina Agdal is proud of her body and doesn’t care who knows it! The model snapped a photo of her bare booty after spending the day with her BF, Jack Brinkley Cook!

It wasn’t Nina Agdal‘s birthday, but that didn’t stop her from stripping down into her birthday suit and showing off her booty in a sexy mirror pic! The model, who famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, captioned the full-body mirror selfie, “#knowyourankles,'” and noted her sole piece of clothing — a pair of stilettos — were by Lelis Blanc. Her suggestive pic came after she and her boyfriend, Christie Brinkley‘s son Jack Brinkley Cook, were spotted hand-in-hand walking the streets of NYC. For the outing, she opted for a casual white long sleeve and white jeans, which were perfect for one of the first nice days of spring! Jack, 22, and Nina, 26, ventured to celeb hotspot Bar Pitti and were seen sharing a kiss, wrapping their arms around each other and looking so in love.

Jack and Nina have been dating for almost a year now, and the Danish model has raved about him in a number of Instagram posts, especially during their PDA-filled Mexico trip in February. In one specific post, she posed butt-naked on the beach, writing, “When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do.” Who knows what Jack’s super model mom thinks about all this nudity, but Nina told Andy Cohen back in February that she and Christie have a great relationship! “Me and Christie are super cool,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “She’s one of the smartest women and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised. I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 A.M. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”

Aww! Well, if anyone knows anything about good lighting and model behavior, it’s Christie, and the Brinkley Cook fam!