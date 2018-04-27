Staci Felker Seemingly Shades Ex Amidst Miranda Lambert Scandal: Jams Out To ‘Before He Cheats’

The estranged wife of Miranda Lambert’s alleged new boyfriend seems to be shading him hard. We’ve got Staci Felker tauntingly singing Carrie Underwood’s revenge anthem ‘Before He Cheats.’

Well this is pretty telling! Staci Felker has been dropping hints left and right that her estranged husband, Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker, 34, had been allegedly unfaithful to her with his touring partner, country superstar Miranda Lambert, 34. According to a bombshell US Weekly story, Miranda and Evan started hooking up in Jan. of 2018 and are absolutely crazy about each other. That despite the fact that he was a married man! While Staci has since filed for divorce, she’s continuing to hint about Evan’s alleged infidelity and jammed out to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” in an Instagram story video with a pal.

Staci and her pal are seen chilling out on the back patio of the popular Oklahoma City bar The Flea while Carrie’s revenge anthem is playing in the background. “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats,” her friend sings while Staci can be heard saying, “I hope he does!” The friend does add that “we didn’t play this song; this literally just came on.” Her pal even wrote on the video “Cheaters never prosper.” Brutal! This comes one day after Staci posted a teary eyed photo to her IG stories on Apr. 26 that was captioned “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” seemingly about her heartbreak since the story of Evan and Miranda’s alleged romance went public.

Staci filed for divorce from Evan in February after 18 months of marriage, just one month after Us Weekly claims Miranda allegedly fell crazy hard for Evan. She allegedly began her romance with the married man while she herself was still involved in a two-year relationship with fellow country singer Anderson East, 29. When that news broke, ex husband Blake Shelton, 41, seemed to take joy in the moment, tweeting on Apr. 25, “Been taking the high road for a long time..I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Blake had been shaded for moving on too fast from his July 2015 divorce from Miranda, getting together with currently girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, just four months later. The Blast reported that Blake’s “karma” message was because he felt “vindicated” that Miranda had been outed as an alleged serial cheater. A source told the site “he believes this is exactly what Miranda did to him before they split in 2015,” referring to hooking up with Anderson while she was still with Blake. Their insider added, “She just did it again.” by allegedly stepping out on Anderson for Evan.