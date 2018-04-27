Prince Louis Arthur: Fans Joke Louis Tomlinson Inspired Royal Baby Name — Hilarious Tweets

It didn’t take long for fans to start weighing in on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby name choice — and Directioners were out in full force with jokes about how Louis Tomlinson was TOTALLY the royals’ inspiration!

Did Louis Tomlinson inspire Kate Middleton and Prince William to name their newborn son Prince Louis Arthur Charles!? Immediately after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their name choice on April 27, Twitter flooded with reactions, including dozens from One Direction fans, who are convinced that the newest royal was totally named after their beloved Louis. “The only Prince Louis I know,” one fan tweeted, alongside a photo of Louis Tomlinson. Another added, “I’m so glad William and Kate decided to name their child after our King, Louis Tomlinson.” LOL!

The jokes escalated from there, too, with several fans also pointing out that with the addition of Louis, there are now TWO members of the Royal Family with the same names as the 1D guys — Prince Harry shares a moniker with Harry Styles, of course! “Wait I just realized that now we have PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE LOUIS,” one excited Twitter user wrote. Those who didn’t pick up on the 1D references had another one in mind, too — could forget Blair Waldorf’s Gossip Girl fiancee, Prince Louis!?

Alright, this Twitter banter is all hilarious, but the real story behind Louis’ name is that it’s a tribute to William’s dad, Prince Charles’, great uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. He was tragically killed in 1979 when a bomb was put in his fishing boat by the IRA.

William and Kate finally revealed their baby name to the world on April 27, four days after she gave birth to little Louis. The news was officially announced on the Kensington Palace Twitter. Louis will officially be titled His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge