Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson Cheats On Khloe: It’s ‘So F***ed Up’

Well said, Kim Kardashian. When speaking about Tristan Thompson two-timing Khloe Kardashian for the first time, Kim was just astounded with how ‘messed up’ the whole situation is.

“Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” Kim Kardashian, 37, said when speaking for the first time about Tristan Thompson, 27, cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33. In a preview of Kim’s appearance on the April 30 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the KUWTK star told Ellen DeGeneres that in the wake of Tristan’s adultery, she and the rest of the KarJenners were focused on “rooting for Khloe” during this “really sad situation.”

“I kind of made this rule, with my brother,” Kim said, bringing up Rob Kardashian and his own legendary issues with his baby mama, Blac Chyna. “If there’s a baby involved, I’m not gonna talk – I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I’m going to not say something too negative because … some day, True is going to see this and…you know, it’s just so messed up.”

Kim also spoke about the hottest topic to hit Twitter: her husband, Kanye West, 41. With Yeezy doubling down on his love for President Donald Trump, 71, and his “dragon energy,” Ellen – like everyone – wanted to know Kim’s thoughts on Ye’s tweets. “I didn’t even know he got his twitter again until I started seeing tweets come in from other people, like, retweeting them. I was like, ‘wait, is this real?’ ” That seems to be the reaction a lot of Twitter users have had ever since Kanye returned to the platform. Oh, and by the way, Kim said that she “followed him back” after this recent Twitter comeback. So, Kim wasn’t following Ye all this time?

Kim said she was going to “keep it classy” because there’s a baby involved. Yet, now that Khloe has given birth, will Kim keep it “kute?” Kim was livid when she first found out about Tristan’s alleged adultery, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kim told Khloe that under no means should the Revenge Body star give Tristan a second chance. Kim and her family “are all telling her she deserves better than this,” the insider added. “But it’s tough. They’re holding their breath and praying she will stay strong and kick him to the curb for good.” Tristan has reportedly been banished to the guest room as Khloe plots what exactly she’s going to do next.