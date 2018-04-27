Kim Kardashian Slams Criticism She Copied Jean Paul Gaultier For Perfume Bottle: It’s A ‘Personal’ Design

Kim Kardashian found out she was getting dragged for allegedly ripping off her KKW Body fragrance bottle design, and she has one thing to say about it: nope! Kim explains all in this new interview.

So, did Kim Kardashian actually copy Jean Paul Gaultier‘s iconic Classique fragrance? If you ask some detractors on the internet, she totally did. The two bottles look an awful lot alike (see a side-by-side below). Kim’s upcoming KKW Body fragrance bottle, which she has been teasing hardcore on social media, is based on a mold of her own naked body. As you’ve surely seen if you follow Kim on Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat, it’s a bust reminiscent of an ancient sculpture. It’s beautiful. Here’s the shimmy: JPG’s 1993 perfume is also a bust, and the body types are really similar (Kim just has bigger boobs).

Allow Kim to explain: “Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” Kim told Cosmo, regarding Gaultier’s Classique. “It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.” Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, right? Kim let something fascinating slip in the interview, as well. “We were making a mold of my body for the fragrance, but we were also making it to make a big sculpture,” she revealed.

Why are we surprised that Kim would create a statue of herself? It’s the ultimate status symbol and frankly, right up her alley. Gaultier himself actually responded to the controversy, and it’s a little hard to tell if he agrees with the criticism, or was just being cheeky. The designer posted a photo of the Classique bottle on Instagram, and captioned the post, “Keeping up with the fragrance’s news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier”. Hard lol over here.