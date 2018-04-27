Kanye West has finally dropped new music, and it appears that his new tune ‘Lift Yourself’ is all about poop. We’ve got the wild song where he riffs about ‘poopity scoop’ and other poop related lines

This can’t be real, right? Kanye West has dropped a new track called “Lift Yourself” via his website on Apr. 27 and its beyond bizarre. It starts just fine, with several singers belting out the lines “lift yourself up on your feet. Lets get it on.” Then a bass beat comes in with some electronic riffs and then comes the next verse where he drops bars like “woop de poop de scoop, “poopity scoop,” “poop poop” “poop diddy woop scoop” and “scoopity woops. He already revealed that a new album chock full of seven new songs would be dropping on June 1, but we’re not sure if this, umm interesting, new track is going to make the cut.

You can check out Kanye’s new track here.

Story developing….