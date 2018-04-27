Justin Bieber Pays Surprise Visit To His Hometown Museum Exhibit: He Was ‘Humble & Appreciative’

Justin Bieber just paid the sweetest visit to his hometown museum’s exhibit about his rise to stardom. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he was super ‘appreciative.’

The Justin Bieber “Steps To Stardom” exhibit at his hometown of Stratford, Ontario’s Perth Museum got a special visitor on Apr. 27 — the superstar singer himself! The 24-year-old stopped by with his grandparents Bruce and Diane Dale, who still live in the hamlet outside of Toronto, to check out the exhibit devoted to the town’s favorite son. If features his numerous awards, mementos of his childhood growing up in Stratford, and the drum kit he used as a street performer when he was just nine-years-old. “It was an unexpected visit, we didn’t expect this to happen but all of a sudden just before lunch today I got a text from Justin’s grandmother saying they were going to drop by. And Justin could not have been nicer, it was a terrific experience for the people that put the museum together because Justin was so humble and appreciative,” John Kastner, general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY,

Kastner tells us, “Justin came over the lunch hour and there were only two people in the museum at that time. This morning we had 100 school kids but they had already left by the time Justin got here. Justin came with his grandparents, it was just them no big entourage. They stayed for about 45 minutes and Justin was so friendly with everyone.” Oh man, those poor kids just missed seeing their idol in person!

“The one thing he talked at length about was his first drum set, which we have here in the museum. When he was nine-years-old there was a fundraiser set up by the town to buy him a set of drums. He used to sneak in to the local music shop to play drums and a small group of people got together and bought him his first set of drums and we have those. He got very emotional talking about getting those drums as a gift and what it meant to him. We have the drums and we have a video of him playing them as a kid in his grandparents basement,” Kastner continues.

“I can’t say enough how humble and appreciative he was. He talked about how great it is to have this exhibit in his home town and he said it was both great and strange it was to walk through an exhibit about himself. His grandparents were hugely instrumental in getting this exhibit to happen. They’re who we worked with in the initial stages. They are curators of his life, they had hundreds of items in their home and their items make up about 95% of the exhibit.” Justin posed for photos with the staff and even autographed a shirt that the museum plans to frame! What a sweetheart. He even wrote “Justin was here” with a heart on a chalkboard wall for fans to write messages to him!