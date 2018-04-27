Lovely in lavender! J-Lo looked caliente at the Latin Billboard Awards on April 26 — see pics of all the best fashion moments of the night below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, shut down the carpet, wearing a purple sequin mini dress by David Koma. It featured sexy cut-outs at her waist, and showed off her toned legs. Her hair was sleek, straight, and down to her KNEES, thanks to stylist Chris Appleton! She wore 50 inch extensions! Unbelievable! Scott Barnes did her glowy makeup with her new line, JLO X INGLOT! Manicurist Tom Bachik gave her nude nails since her outfit was so over the top! She later took the stage in a glittering bodysuit by Giannina Azar. A pregnant Cardi B also took the stage in a long, light pink dress with sequin sleeves.

Sofia Reyes wore a delicate nude and white gown with a halter neckline. Becky G went bold, wearing a dramatic black gown with a cowl neckline, and bold red lipstick. Her hair was in cornrows and she wore a diamond choker necklace. Carmen Villalobos wore a super sexy low-cut down, with a drop waist. There were a ton of sequins and lots of cleavage! See J-Lo’s look below:

Jessi Le Belle wore a fitted mermaid gown in a gorgeous hunter green color. It had a halter neckline and a cut-out, showing off her cleavage. Sibley Scoles also wore wore a cleavage-baring metallic dress, with cut-outs in all the right places! Click through our gallery to see the best fashion moments from the Latin Billboard Awards red carpet!