Jessica Simpson Slams Pregnancy Rumors By Revealing Toned Stomach In Bikini Selfie: Sexy Pic

No bump here! While Jessica Simpson sparked pregnancy rumors last week by stepping out with what some thought could be a baby bump, the star appeared to put speculation to rest by showing off her banging abs!

Jessica Simpson, 37, stripped down on April 27 for a sizzling Instagram post that proved to speculating fans that she is NOT expecting baby number three! Some media outlets claimed just last week that the singer may be pregnant again when she was photographed wearing a tiny slip silk dress. In a few of the photos, the dress was puffed out in the midsection, making it seem like Jessica had a budding baby bump underneath. But in her recent bikini selfie, there’s no trace of a bump at all! Click here to see adorable pics of Jessica with her kids.

In the photo, Jessica can be seen wearing a leopard print bikini with a sheer duster, sun hat, and oversized sunglasses. Her stomach does peek out from under her cover-up, but it reveals nothing but abs. “Vacation closet vibes,” she captioned the image. “Damn! Hott mama! 🔥,” one fan commented. Another gushed, “Jessica you still got it you’re looking absolutely amazing keep up the great work….”

While Jessica said last year that she and her husband Eric Johnson, 38, are finished having kids for good, she may have recently changed her mind. Speaking with ET on April 7, the star quipped, “We always practice,” when asked about having more kids with her hubby. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

In the same interview, Jessica confessed her two children, Max and Ace, are growing up way too fast, and she misses having a toddler at home. “My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” the star shared. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

With or without a third child though, Jessica and Eric’s family is beyond adorable. Max is totally the singer’s mini-me and little Ace looks like the perfect mix between his mom and dad. “Eric and I are calm and supportive,” Jessica explained to parents.com after Ace was born. “We take parenthood one day at a time, but sometimes we have to reassure each other and say, ‘We’ve got this.'”