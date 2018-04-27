Are Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Really Getting Married? She Speaks Out After Setting Off Frenzy

Jennifer Lopez’s new track has fans desperate to know if she’s about to get engaged to Alex Rodriguez?! Now, the songstress lets you in on what’s really going on!

Jennifer Lopez‘s new track “El Anillo” sent fans into a frenzy when they discovered that it’s completely about her steamy relationship with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, 42! Now, the singer is explaining what’s going on between her and her fella! “We’re good right now,” she told Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music in a new interview. “I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail. I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

“You treat me like a princess and give me what I ask. You have the bat and the strength I need.” Hello! She is totally singing about A-Rod! She even asks, “When is the ring coming?” OMG! Not subtle at all! J.Lo also discussed embracing women’s rights with her new music. “Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women—it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us. We’re like, ‘Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally.’ And my next two songs kind of deal with that. It’s like, ‘Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?'”

She also explained the moment she showed the song to Alex before deciding to record it. “I go, ‘Baby you should come listen to this,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah OK.’ I said ‘I really want you to hear it, before I say that I’ll record it,'” she said. “So he listened to it and he’s so funny, he’s like, ’13?’ You know, which is his number. He goes, ‘Grand slam, home run, three on base,’ he’s like, ‘This almost sounds like it’s about us!’ I said, ‘Baby, it is about us! They wrote it for me to sing!'” LOL!

“I said, ‘Are you OK with that?'” the 48-year-old icon continued. “I said, ‘I think it’s a great song. I love it. I think it’s what most women want to say. You know like, ‘Yo, what’s up, we’re good, what are we doing?’ He was like, ‘Yeah baby do it, that’ll be fun.’ He goes, ‘I love the song.'” So do we! Check out her performance of “El Anillo” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards right here!