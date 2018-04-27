Iggy Azalea & Tyga: Why She’s Convinced She’s A Much Better Match For Him Than Kylie Jenner

Iggy Azalea isn’t just open to the idea of dating Tyga. As we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, she thinks they would have such a ‘strong’ relationship, it would make him totally forget about Kylie Jenner!

When Tyga, 28, and Iggy Azalea, 27, were spotted holding hands at Coachella, many were eager to sound the “New Couple Alarm.” Not only would this mark a new hip hop power couple, it would also mean that T-Raww had finally moved on from his tumultuous (and at many times, controversial) relationship with Kylie Jenner, 20. Tyga seems like he’ll always have a place in his heart for Kylie, but as a source close to Iggy EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, that doesn’t bother the “Fancy” singer one bit. “Iggy isn’t at all jealous of Kyle. Ever since they split it has been incredibly difficult for Tyga to get over her. And as far as Iggy is concerned, she sees herself as the only woman who has been able to take Tyga’s mind away from Kylie — and that has been a feat in itself because he truly loved and missed Kylie.”

“Iggy has really put herself out there for Tyga to make him want her and make him see that there are other women out there for him,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that she has been “super flirtatious” with T-Raww. However, Iggy doesn’t think that she and Tyga would be a better couple just because they’re both super hot. Iggy, according to the source, thinks that because both she and Tyga are musicians, they have a lot more in common and she’d be able to “engage Tyga in better conversations about a lot of different things.”

It also helps, as the source adds, that these two are closer to each other in age. “They have a much better connection,” the insider says, “and much of that is due to the fact that Iggy and Tyga are only a year apart in age while Kylie is much younger.” Though, don’t think that age brings maturity. Iggy tweeted out a raunchy comment about how she had exes who underwhelmed when performing oral sex. Tyga was extremely turned on by this and willing to do what Iggy’s exes could not. So, add “raunchy tweeting” as to another shared interest between these two.

While these “best friends with benefits” haven’t really taken their relationship to the level of “dating,” the option is on the table for Iggy. “If Tyga really wants get more personal with Iggy,” the source says, “she’s definitely open to that and she’d love to see where their friendship and relationship can go.”