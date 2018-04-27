Gigi Hadid Rocks Perfect Waves & Electric Blue Eyeliner At Tommy Hilfiger event

Gigi was the ultimate model, debuting her Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger watch collection in New York on April 26. Get the details on her exact look below!

Gigi Hadid, 23, looked so gorgeous meeting fans at the Tommy X Gigi event at Macy’s in New York. She wore clothes from the Tommy X Gigi season 4 collection, which debuted on the runway in Milan, Italy in February. It’s racing inspired, and totally sporty and sexy! Gigi paired her outfit with EFFY Jewelry, wearing the EFFY 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings and the EFFY Yellow Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings. Celeb makeup artist Erin Parsons did her makeup, with “electric blue eyeliner” as the main focus. SO GOOD. Erin just did the makeup for Gigi’s golden birthday, using actual craft store glitter over a gold Maybelline eyeshadow!

Gigi’s hair was half up, in a messy bun by Bryce Scarlett. Her hair was styled in beachy waves, and looked so cool and fresh. She looked so gorgeous and glowing at the event! This collection is her last with Tommy, so get it while it’s hot! See her full outfit and makeup below:

Gigi just celebrated her golden birthday — turning 23 on the 23rd — with friends in Brooklyn. Her BFFs and fellow models like Joan Smalls and Hailey Baldwin partied with her at the Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, and her sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid were wearing gold to celebrate the birthday girl! Gigi wore a gold Versace dress and looked flawless! Happy belated birthday, Gigi!