From a gold Versace mini to a colorful midi dress perfect for spring, see pics of all the best dressed celebrities from this week in the gallery attached!

Gigi Hadid celebrated her golden birthday, turning 23 on April 23, by rocking a gold Versace mini. She looked FLAWLESS. Sister Bella Hadid looked gorgeous as well, supporting her big sis. Priyanka Chopra did a whirlwind press day on April 26, promoting her show Quantico. She stunned in a pink and yellow Prabal Gurung dress at Good Morning America, and changed a bunch more times throughout the day — see all of her outfits here!

Anna Kendrick wore a sexy black dress, a coiled diamond bracelet by Gismondi 1754, and diamond rings by Dionea Orcini at the 2018 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 26. Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and the cast of Oceans 8 were all stunning in Vegas, also for CinemaCon. That movie is going to be a game-changer! Also at the movie convention, Mila Kunis wore a backless black dress and green sequin skirt. Stunning! Katie Holmes wore Zac Posen at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration in New York on April 25. The maroon dress fit her like a glove!

Emily Blunt wore a gorgeous floral Brock Collection dress at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 24, and a stunning braid in her hair by stylist Sarah Potempa. Also at that event, Jennifer Lopez rocked Zuhair Murad and looked like a princess. J-Lo had a big week — she also looked AMAZING at the Latin Billboard awards, in purple sequins, AND, her makeup line with INGLOT launched! See photos of all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery!