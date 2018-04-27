Duggar Husband Derick Dillard Attacks Nate Berkus & His Family In Homophobic Rant

Duggar husband Derick Dillard has lashed out with a vile homophobic rant against TLC star Nate Berkus and his family. We’ve got how he labelled the gay lifestyle as ‘degrading to children.’

Derick Dillard ‘s disdain of the LGBTQ community has reared its ugly head again in a homophobic tweet directed at designer Nate Berkus and his beautiful family. Jill Duggar‘s husband retweeted a TLC promo for Nate and husband Jeremiah Brent‘s home makeover show Nate and Jeremiah By Design that included a photo with their adorable three-year-old daughter Poppy. Above it the father of two wrote. “What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.” Umm what?!

When a fan asked how Nate and Jeremiah’s family life affected him in any way, Derick responded, “They affect this poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated. If it were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the reality of it as if it were ok.” Really? Never forget Derick’s brother-in-law Josh Duggar, 30, was busted for allegedly going on the cheating website Ashley Madison and admitted to a years-long porn addiction before being sent away to a faith-based rehab center for months in 2015. Josh was also accused of inappropriately touching four of his sisters while growing up, so anyone related to the Duggars should think twice before throwing stones at others.

Nate seemed to fire back in a tweet later in the day on April 27, showing his beautiful family with Jeremiah that includes Poppy and new little brother Oskar who was born on March 28. He wrote, ” My hope with having a show like # NandJByDesign on @ TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves.” Bravo Nate, well said!

My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves. @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/NsCAeh1nxb — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) April 27, 2018

Derick has been banned from TLC’s Counting On ever since he went on a disgusting rant about transgender teen Jazz Jennings and her show I Am Jazz in Nov. of 2017. In a now deleted tweet he wrote, “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.” That caused TLC to give him the boot from Counting On, assuring viewers that they did not share Derick’s opinions, that he had not been on the reality show for “months” and would not be included in the future.