Avicii’s Secret Girlfriend: Model Pens Heartbreaking Letter To DJ 1 Week After Death

Avicii left behind a loving girlfriend, model Tereza Kačerová, who is torn apart over his unexpected death. In an emotional letter she seems to hint at suicide as reports claim the DJ took his own life.

Avicii had a girlfriend not many of his fans knew about. Tereza Kačerová, a model and mother of one, penned an emotional letter to the late DJ who died on April 20. Kačerová expressed her heartbreak on Instagram with a 13-page letter to Avicii which detailed old memories and plans they had, that now they will never carry out. In her letter, Kačerová explains how she kept their relationship a secret because she wanted no part of Avicii’s’ world of fame and fortune.

”I was always very set on keeping our relationship private because I wanted it to be OURS and ours only and wanted no part in that madness,” she wrote. “But I thought, if I’m going to share this with the world, it will be when I’m pregnant with our child. Ohhhh how that plan went wry.” The model went on to explain that now her son Luka will have to grow up without the Swedish DJ as a father-figure. However, she vowed to always keep his memory alive with her son. “I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you,” she said. “Now I hope that he will remember his life WITH you. I’ll be there to remind him. I’ll show him.” Read her entire statement below.

Avicii, whose real name Tim Bergling, died at age 28 on Friday, April 20, as first confirmed by his publicist. He was found in Muscat, Oman. His family later released a statement thanking his fans and expressing their gratitude for privacy during this difficult time. Avicii’s family then released a second statement where they alluded that the he committed suicide.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer,” the family said. “He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”