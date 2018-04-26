Baker Mayfield: 5 Things About The Heisman Trophy Winner Predicted To Be The No. 1 Draft Pick

Is the 2017 Heisman winner headed to Cleveland? Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, so get the details on the player many think will be the number one pick!

1. He’s an impressive player – who may be headed to Cleveland. The last time the Cleveland Browns picked a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback as the overall No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, they got Johnny Manziel, 25. Is history about to repeat? The Browns have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and there’s a “mounting belief” among coaches and GMs that Cleveland will pick Baker Mayfield, 23, first, according to ESPN. If Baker does join the Browns, he could be the team’s 29th starting quarterback since they returned to the NFL in 1999.

While many other experts and mock draft have Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen going ahead of Baker, the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback might be what the Browns need. He led the FBS with a 70.5 completion percentage in 2017, setting a single-season record by averaging 11.5 yards per attempt. He threw for 4,627 yards, scoring 43 touchdowns. This performance won him the Heisman Trophy, for obvious reasons.

2. Brett Favre is a fan – at least, of Baker’s fashion. Ahead of the draft, Baker seemed to look to a legendary quarterback for inspiration. Baker recreated Brett Favre’s 1991 draft night photo, jorts and all. Baker even included a Brett quote about not letting your detractors get the best of you. FYI, Brett was actually a second-round draft pick, going to the Atlanta Falcons (who would trade him to the Green Bay Packers a year later.) Brett actually responded to the photo: “Good luck tonight….and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow.”

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

3. He’s a rude dude with lots of ‘tude. Outdated and embarrassing 90s slang aside, Baker is known for upsetting a lot of football fans with his on-field antics. He famously planted Oklahoma’s flag in the middle of Ohio State’s logo at the 50-yard line after the Sooners’ 31-16 win in September 2017. Months later, Baker got in the face of a Kansas Jayhawks player when they refused to shake his hand at the pre-game coin-toss. The two had to be separated, and later in the game, per SB Nation, Baker grabbed his crotch while taunting the other side.

4. He was arrested for being drunk in public in 2017. Baker was sacked 26 times last season. Does that count the time a cop slammed him into a wall during a February 2017 arrest? Baker was busted in Washington County, Arkansas on public intoxication, disorderly conduct and feeling and resisting arrest charges. Baker reportedly flagged down a cop about an assault and battery report. When the officer asked Baker to stay so he could take a statement, the future Heisman award winner yelled “profanities,” per ESPN, before making a break for it. Cops tackled him, arrested him and booked him on the aforementioned charges.

5. He won’t be at the draft? Though all eyes will be on the NFL Draft, football fans won’t see Baker there. He said in February 2018 that he was going to skip the draft, according to CBS Sports, even though it is happening in his home state. The Austin native won’t make the trek to Arlington, as the event is happening at the AT&T Stadium. If he ends up going to Cleveland, the New York Giants, the Jets or maybe the Arizona Cardinals, he’ll find out while probably hanging out in his jorts at home.