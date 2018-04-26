The Greatest Royal Rumble Predictions: Here’s Who We Think Will Win Big At WWE’s Massive Event

It’s literally THE biggest match in WWE history: The Greatest Royal Rumble! Ahead of the sports entertainment extravaganza, find out which WWE Superstars we think will be victorious at this event.

Less than a month after WrestleMania 34 and two weeks before Backlash, the male Superstars of the WWE will head to the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for The Greatest Royal Rumble. 10 matches – including the historic 50-man Royal Rumble match – will take place on April 27. It all kicks off at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on the WWE Network. For wrestling nerds like ourselves, this is another chance to test our knowledge and prove who reigns supreme by predicting who will win and who will wind up looking at the lights for the 3-count. Check out the full card below as well as our predictions.

[Note: Jason barely retained the Hollywood Life Mid-South Prediction Television Title at WrestleMania, beating Russ by a score of 4-3…or something like that. Can Russ finally defeat Jason and claim the belt? Will either of these two knucklehads end the night with a winning score?]

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander Vs. Kalisto

Russ: As much as I like Kalisto and as much as I think he could be the next Rey Mysterio Jr. There is one thing that this match will be, and that is a showcase of the cruiserweight division and all the crazy moves that they can do. It may even be the first match to get everyone to go crazy. But since Cedric Alexander just won the title for the rebooted 205 Live, I don’t see him losing the title here. Winner: Cedric

Jason: As always, Russ, we’re writing these predictions without seeing each other’s picks. Now, up until last Tuesday, we didn’t even know who Cedric was facing. The cruiserweights continue to rebuild the 205 Live brand, and a long-title reign for Cedric will help. Winner: Cedric

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt Vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Russ: Both these teams are great and both teams deserve the titles. But it would make sense if Bray and Matt won here. They can continue to feud with The Bar for the weeks to come and if they ever want to break up Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt they can do it when they eventually lose the tag titles down the line. I see a very substantial and long run for Matt and Bray and it will start at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Winner: Matt/Bray

Jason: Logically, this was already spoiled: The Bar is headed to SmackDown, so them winning the Raw titles doesn’t make sense. Plus, Matt and Bray would benefit with the straps. Just imagine how weird they could be as champions? Winner: Matt/Bray

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers Vs. The Usos

Russ: The Bludgeon Brothers have been treated like monsters and almost unbeatable in the weeks they have been in a feud with The Usos and The New Day. The only time that The Usos have got a one up was when Naomi helped them on the past Smackdown Live! Well Naomi will not be in Saudi Arabia and I believe The Bludgeon Brothers will have a very easy time retaining their titles. Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers

Jason: The Usos handing the Bludgeon Brothers their first major loss would give this event a special feel to it, but I don’t know. It’s been less than a month since Harper and Rowan won the straps. There’s plenty of Bludgeoning left. Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy Vs. Jinder Mahal

Russ: Jinder Mahal — who is on RAW and was on Smackdown Live! — may have to return to Smackdown Live! after this show unless he just takes the US Title back to Raw with him. Not sure if the title is still branded or not. But I feel that Jinder’s loss to Chad Gable on Raw this past week will continue that feud but it will be a feud for a title. Jeff Hardy doesn’t need the belt and he loses nothing by losing the title. Jinder needs the title and it would make sense to have Jinder win here with the help of outside interference. People want to see Jinder lose and that is why he won’t. Winner: Jinder Mahal

Jason: Another problem here: if Jinder wins, the title goes over to RAW. That kind of spoils the IC title match. Jinder is so, so boring, while everyone still loves Jeff Hardy. I am going against my better judgment here and say the belt stays on SmackDown. Winner: Jeff Hardy

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Ladder Match

Seth Rollins Vs. Finn Balor Vs. Samoa Joe Vs. The Miz

Russ: This might be the hardest match to judge basically because who is a part of it. Seth Rollins is the champ and on a roll. Finn Balor desperately needs the title, Samoa Joe is a complete monster and should win it and then go after Roman Reigns at Backlash for a title for title match. And then The Miz is Aweeeeeeesome! The Miz could bring the title to Smackdown Live! and beat the record for longest reigning champ collectively and then just lose it to Daniel Bryan down the line. Many scenarios here. I was going to go with Finn here but I am going to give this one to The Miz. Just another feather in his cap. Winner: The Miz

Jason: I entertained the thought that The Miz would reclaim the title after losing it at WrestleMania and bring it back to SmackDown to where he would lord it over Daniel Bryan. However, I really want Miz to elevate his game as a main-eventer. I also think Finn needs something extra to rejuvenate his career. Winner: Finn Balor.

Casket Match

The Undertaker Vs. Rusev

Russ: Everyone loves Rusev. But everyone also loves The Undertaker. But one other fact remains… neither competitor has never won a Casket Match on Rusev Day. Something has to budge! If The Undertaker somehow loses this match, it would do so much for Rusev and it would be the surprise of the year. But do we really think that is going to happen? This might be the only one guarantee of the night. Rusev and Rusev Day will be getting buried and The Undertaker will prevail. Winner: The Undertaker

Jason: The Undertaker. There’s really not much to be said about it. 1) It’s the Undertaker 2) It’s Rusev 3) It’s a casket match. Winner: The Undertaker

Singles Match

Triple H Vs. John Cena

Russ: This is a very tough guess but I am going to give it to Triple H. John Cena has been on a major losing streak and the person who has been in the media all over Saudi Arabia has been Triple H. I think its going to be a complete back and forth match that Triple H will end up winning, even winning the match with the help of his sledgehammer. They will both get all their moves in on each other but Triple H will keep the Cena losing streak going on for a few more months. Winner: Triple H

Jason: Triple H winning here doesn’t do anything, unless Saudi Arabia is full of old school D-Generation X fans. John Cena actually competes more than once a year and could use the win after getting demolished by Taker at ‘Mania. Despite it being between two icons of the sport, the match just seems extra. However, Triple H did find success at the WWE’s tour of India so maybe he has an ‘Overseas streak?’ I’m just going with Hunter here. Winner: Triple H

WWE Championship

AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Russ: AJ Styles has been the workhorse of the WWE as of late but if there is still any lingering injuries that he is dealing with, this could be the best time to lose the strap. Shinsuke is fresh off his heel turn and their match at WrestleMania had many people upset. This could be the second chance they need. They can really tear the house down and it might be time to give a heel Shinsuke a run with the title. Lots more opportunities come from a Shinsuke championship reign then the other way around. I see Shinsuke cheating to win and becoming champion here. Winner: Shinsuke

Jason: What’s the saying? “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… ” I thought they’d pull the trigger on Shinsuke at both SummerSlam and at WrestleMania. Both times, I was wrong. Third time’s the charm, and the recent heel turn might mean AJ is chasing his championship, which is money. Winner: Shinsuke

WWE Universal Championship – Cage Match

Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

Russ: Is it finally time for Roman Reigns to conquer The Beast? I want to say, “no,” but I think the answer is, “yes.” But the way it will happen will also protect Brock Lesnar along the way. It is going to be a battle back and forth but we have to remember it is a Steel Cage match. Brock doesn’t have to be pinned. After much back and forth and suplexes and Superman punches and F5 after F5 what will happen? I see Roman Reigns spearing Brock and breaking the cage to where they both fall out and Roman’s feet land first on the floor. Which protects Brock but also gives the tile to Roman. Winner: Roman

Jason: Unless they fill the cage with bears, lions and sharks that have learned how to breathe on land, I don’t know they’re going to make this match interesting. After the disappointing end to their WrestleMania match, many expect them to pull the trigger and give Roman the win. Here’s hoping that this nightmare is over. Winner: Roman

The Greatest Royal Rumble

50-Superstar Royal Rumble Match

Russ: Winner: Rey Mysterio Jr. (Bonus points: Who will be #01: The Great Khali Who will be #50: The Big Show)

Jason: Credit to Adam Pacitti of Cultaholic, who put forth a convincing argument as to why Cena would leave Jeddah with a win. My heart says Daniel Bryan should be victorious here, but this is a (mostly) symbolic match. And there’s no bigger symbol of the WWE than Cena, the “face that runs the place.” I’m overthinking this and will probably lose because of it. Winner: John Cena. (Bonus points: Who will be #01: Any Member of the New Day. Who will be #50: Randy Orton)

The Greatest Royal Rumble airs live on the WWE Network at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on April 27.