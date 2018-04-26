Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Tour’ Secrets: See All Of Her 13 Teasers In 1 Nifty Roundup

With only 12 days left until Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Tour,’ the songstress is dropping a series of updates on what is about to go down! Find out what she revealed on April 26!

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour is a lot like 25 days of Christmas, there’s a new surprise revealed each day. But instead of 25 days, Taylor started with 13 on Wednesday as her tour officially kicks off on May 8. So, on day 13, which also happens to be Taylor’s favorite number, she stirred fans into a frenzy when she announced she will be singing 10 songs from her previous albums. Now, it’s day 12, and this reveal so far is the sweetest. “Hi. Twelve days ’till tour,” Taylor said on a video posted to her Instagram story. “Basically, I was thinking maybe today I’d tell you a little bit about the stages that you’re gonna– hi, mom,” she said as her mom and dog Kitty interrupted her reveal.

“So, on the tour, there will be three stages,” she continued after getting rid of her adorable distractions. “The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get as close to you as possible and see you guys,” Taylor added. How sweet! It’s clear this show will be extremely intimate, and we are so here for it. But, before signing off, Taylor explained she will be back with “11-Day Update” on April 27. The suspense is killing us!

The Reputation Tour will commence in Glendale, Arizona and will feature Camila Cabello and Charli XCX as opening acts. Taylor shared the exciting news that Camila and Charli would be joining her on the road back and March, and of course Swifties were overwhelmed with joy. Camila herself reacted to the news by publicly thanking Taylor on Twitter. “On every level, this is a dream come true, thank you Taylor for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!” Camila wrote. This is going to be epic!

Stay tuned for more Taylor Swift tour updates!