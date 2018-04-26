20 Stars Over 40 With Buff Arms & Abs: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez & More

They say that life begins at 40. Just ask Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry and J.Lo. These celebs prove that you can look buff at any age.

It’s hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez is closer to 50 than 40 – especially when you look at her body. At 48, the hot mom still has a pert bootie, rock hard abs and legs to die for. That’s something she shares with Jennifer Garner, 46. Apart from having the same name and ex Ben Affleck in common, both women are proving that getting older doesn’t mean that you can’t be fit and in the best shape of your life.

And they’re not the only ones. Fans still struggle to believe that former Bond girl Halle Berry is in her 50s. (Fifty-one to be exact.) The Oscar winner is on a mission at the moment. Click on her Instagram page and you’ll see her flaunting the body of a 20-something. Perky boobs? Check. Muscly arms? Of course! Flat abs? Yep. And for the non-believers who think she’s just genetically blessed she’s now sharing fitness tips and workout videos online. Yes, getting a buff body takes hard work. Working up a sweat is something that some celebs relish. Kelly Ripa, 47, looks ah-maz-ing. But she works hard for her physique. She’s a dedicated yogi and SoulCycle devotee. Maybe she is taking a leaf out of her idol, Madonna’s book in that regard. That’s what it takes to have a rock hard body.

Of course sometimes genetics do have a lot to do with it. Let’s face it. They may workout and eat right but supermodels Elle Macpherson, 54, and Naomi Campbell, 47, have always looked good. (Elle’s not called “The Body” for nothing.) But you don’t just have to have model good looks to be buff after 40. Many of these inspirational women who appear in our photo gallery above are mommies too. Eddie Murphy’s ex, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, 50, has five kids. As for the comedian’s other ex, Mel B., 42, she has three. So if you’re looking for motivation to haul yourself to the gym, you’ve come to the right place. You just might be inspired to pick up a dumbbell or two!