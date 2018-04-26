Royal Family Gets Trolled Over Rumor That They Named Their Baby After A Penis Piercing

Kate Middleton and Prince William are on the receiving end of a barrage of jokes after a rumor surfaced that their third child could be named Prince Albert, which is also a very unique type of piercing!

Any guesses on what Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 36, will be naming their third child? Well, although no choice has been announced, one name has surfaced as a front-runner, thanks to some sleuthing on the part of The Daily Mail. At the moment, both Princess Charlotte, 2, and Prince George‘s, 4, pages on the family’s site send visitors to an “access denied” page. So does the name “Prince Albert”! This has led to an onslaught of hilarious jokes directed at the royal family. Why? Because Prince Albert is also the name of a very specific type of piercing on male privates. To be more specific, it’s a ring piercing that exits the skin right by the urethra.

“I hope they call the baby Prince Albert, it has a nice ring to it,” one fan wrote, adopting a clever pun. “So, the latest Royal Baby could be called # Albert. Prince Albert. Does Buckingham Palace realize that he’s eventually going to be a Gay icon?” another added. “Is it just me that thinks the new prince cannot be named Albert?? # PrinceAlbert # PrinceorPiercing,” yet another fan wrote. Clearly this topic has ignited a (kinda, sorta serious) debate!

So odds on favourite for the new Royal baby name is Prince Albert. I guess it has a certain ring to it….👀 — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) April 24, 2018

So, the latest Royal Baby could be called #Albert . Prince Albert. 🤔 Does Buckingham Palace realise that he's eventually going to be a Gay icon?🏳️‍🌈#Beyond100Days — Dr. Matthew Swann® (@Dr_MatthewSwann) April 26, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their 3rd child on April 23 — a precious baby boy. He arrived at 11:01 a.m. local time and weighed 8lbs. 7oz. Since, his proud father has relayed how his newborn is getting along. “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good,” he said at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25. Stayed tuned for a name announcement!