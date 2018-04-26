‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Ronnie Deals With The Harsh Consequences Of His Bad Decisions

On the April 26 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’ family vacation, Ronnie is forced to deal with the aftermath of his questionable behavior with another woman. Here’s our recap!

Last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation left off with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro closing the bathroom door behind himself and another woman, with his pregnant girlfriend miles away. This week, Pauly D intervenes and lets his bro know it’s “not worth it” to cheat. Ronnie insists they were just talking, but his conversation with the foreign blonde outside is questionable –“I wanted to finish” WTF? — and he even promises to text her! Afterward, Ronnie admits to his housemates that he doesn’t know if his girlfriend is the one he wants to be with, and Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino urge him to figure his s*** out before being unfaithful.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gives it to Ronnie harder, though. During a heart-to-heart, she pushes him to figure out why he doesn’t want to marry Jen (the girlfriend). “It’s because you f***ing love Sam [Giancola],” she tells him, flat-out — and Ron does not deny it. Snooki is SO over the Ron/Sam drama though, and lets her friend know that he needs to get over it once and for all.

However, she proves that, regardless of how she feels, she’ll always be there for Ron, and stays up until the early hours of the morning with him to try and take his mind off everything. They even decide to continue their all-night bender by going back to a bar at 10:00 a.m. — why not, right? While Snooki has a blast, Ron ends up getting super upset and worried about how he’ll tell Jen about what happened the night before.

When bae stops answering your calls, sh*t gets real! 😳 All new episode of #JSFamilyVacation, TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/0kMYqN467H — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 26, 2018

The drama is put aside for a little bit as the cast enjoys a yacht day, but when Ronnie gets home and Jen isn’t answering his calls, he freaks out about what she may have seen online. Ron fears the worst and is convinced Jen is done with their relationship.

Finally, he seems to get his answer. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gets his girlfriend, Lauren, on the phone, and she informs him that there’s an Instagram update account keeping tabs on the Jersey Shore crew. She confirms what they already predicted — there’s videos of Ronnie dancing with a blonde girl in a see-through black dress. We’ll have to wait until next week to see how this plays out…