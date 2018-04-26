Rami Malek Brings Freddy Mercury’s Magic To The Big Screen In CinemaCon’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Debut

Wow. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ premiered its first trailer at CinemaCon and it’s hard to tell where Rami Malek ends and Freddie Mercury begins. We have ALL the details!



Bohemian Rhapsody is definitely one of the most anticipated films coming up in the next year, and HollywoodLife got a look at the trailer’s premiere on Thursday, April 26. Rami Malek showed the first footage during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada to one very lucky audience. In the trailer, we watch as Freddie (Malek) joins Queen on a whim — and that’s just the (literal) beginning.

The trailer covers Queen’s struggle to reach mainstream success and how the group experimented with multiple different sounds to stand out from the rest. While it does focus heavily on Freddie’s story and influence on the band, the movie will very clearly tell as much of Queen’s story as his. It also alluded to telling Freddie’s death when someone tells him they just need a little time and he somberly responds, “What if we don’t have time?”

Bohemian Rhapsody was just one of many, many incredible first looks provided by FOX at CinemaCon. They also debuted the trailer for The Hate U Give starring Amandla Stenberg, which tells the emotional and racially charged story of a young black woman who witnessed her friend, a non-violent or armed young black man, get shot and killed by a police officer. The trailer alone brought many CinemaCon attendees to tears as it hits far too close to home regarding today’s society.

CinemaCon also saw the first footage from Widows, The Predator, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Lastly, there was a large focus on Alita: Battle Angel, a futuristic film that tells the story of a cyborg who wakes up in a new body with no memory of who she is or where she came from. The footage was stunning with seamless effects as Alita fights for her past (and future) alongside human friends (especially her love interest, Keean Johnson). Very cool.