National Pretzel Day: Free Treats At Wetzel’s Pretzels & More Epic Deals

April 26 is a very important day — it’s National Pretzel Day! That means there are tons of discounts and freebies available on those salty treats. Check ’em out here!

Want to know where you can get free and discounted pretzels on National Pretzel Day 2018?! We’ve got ya covered! Auntie Anne’s is arguably the most famous chain pretzel joint, but you’ll have to join their My Pretzel Perks program to get any goodies. Download the app and you can score a free classic pretzel with the purchase of any other pretzel. Plus, if you don’t catch this one the actual National Pretzel Day, you’ll have another chance — it’s available until April 29! Wetzel’s Pretzels is one-upping Auntie Anne’s though, because for the fourth year in a row, all locations are giving away free pretzels, with no purchase necessary. You can also get a SECOND free pretzel if you post a photo of your first on Instagram with the hashtag #NationalWetzelDay.

You may not have even known that Sonic Drive-In even has soft pretzels, but they most certainly do — and you can get one with a side of cheese sauce for just $1.99 on April 26. At Philly Pretzel Factory, you can also get a free soft pretzel, no purchase necessary. Plus, if you’re one of the first 100 customers to arrive at one of the chain’s locations, you’ll get a coupon for a free pretzel each day in May. Not too shabby! Now, if you’re a fan of chocolate covered pretzels, this one is for you: Godiva is offering a FREE chocolate pretzel box with any online order. If you show up in-store, you can get 15% off the product.

See other deals here:

Ben’s Soft Pretzels: Get a free pretzel if you make a $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

Cumberland Farms: Make a pretzel purchase of at least $2.39 and get a free fountain soda or frozen “Hyperfreeze” drink. Only available between noon and 6:00 p.m.

Pretzelmaker: Show that you follow the company on Facebook or Instagram and get a free pretzel.

Hofbrau Bierhaus NCY: Purchase a liter of Hofbrau Bier and get a free small pretzel.

Capital Ale House: Get a free Bavarian pretzel with any purchase.

Recovery Sports Grill: Half-price Bavarian pretzels and $3 drafts are available from 7:00 p.m. – close.