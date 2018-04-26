Happy Birthday Melania Trump — See Her Best Looks Since Becoming First Lady

We’ve got a presidential birthday in the house! Let’s celebrate Melania Trump’s 48th birthday by taking a look back at her best looks since becoming first lady!

Happy birthday Melania Trump! The 45th first lady of the United States turned 48 years old today, April 26 and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her best looks since the presidential inauguration! It’s no secret that Melania has a great sense of style! We’re sure Melania’s first year in office has been pretty stressful, but she always manages to look super stylish and professional. Man, if we were under the stress of being the first lady we would never get out of our sweatpants!

Ever since the start of husband Donald Trump‘s presidency, Melania has looked nothing short of flawless. The entirety of Inauguration day on Jan. 20, 2017 she looked incredible! She started off the day in a very Jackie O style ensemble. She wore a baby blue jacket with a matching knee length skirt and some matching pumps. Oh, and don’t forget the gloves! Super classy. During the Liberty ball that evening, Melania stunned in a gorgeous ivory gown. The gown featured a tie around the waist and off the shoulder sleeves — so elegant!

Melania continues to turn heads daily with all her amazing outfits — we have to see what her closet looks like! Just the other day on April 24 she sparkled in a silver long gown while meeting the French president at the White House for dinner. The gown was sleeveless and was sheer at the base — so pretty! We’re also totally obsessed with her outfit from this year’s annual Easter Egg Roll! Melania wore a baby blue peacoat with large black buttons with some black thigh high boots — WOW! She certainly has the legs for the boots, that’s for sure!

