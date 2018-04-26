Meek Mill Leaning On Remy Ma After Prison Release: Their ‘Pact’ To ‘Be Better’ For Loved Ones

Meek Mill is relying on Remy Ma, who served 6 years in jail, after his recent release from prison! A hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL that the two have both vowed to stay out of legal trouble!

Meek Mill, 30, is getting some advice about how to stay out of prison from an unlikely source — Remy Ma. A hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how the two rappers, who have feuded in the past, are now talking about Meek’s future. “Remy has been completely forthcoming and real with Meek about his sentence and prison release,” our source said. Remy was released from prison on Aug. 1, 2014 after being convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion on Mar. 27, 2008. “When Meek told her that he still isn’t able to leave the county of Philadelphia, let alone the state of Pennsylvania, Remy just told him to stay strong and to keep his head up,” our source added. Remy has previously been very vocal about how restrictive the conditions of her post-release life have been. Remy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about her post-release life, saying, “I have five years post-release supervision. Even though I came home in 2014, I’m literally the property of the state until 2019. Like, I have a curfew. I have to be in the house by 12:30 every night. And I have to ask for permission to go certain places and to travel.”

Despite the fact that the two had some very serious beef over her Nicki Minaj diss track “ShETHER”, that drama has been set aside. “All minor beef aside, Meek and Remy have been able to have honest conversations about their experiences with the legal system,” our source went on to say. “And Remy expressed her displeasure with the system by explaining to Meek that four years after her release, she still doesn’t feel free because she still has curfew restrictions until 2019. Remy explained to Meek that the system is designed for inmates to go back after their release.”

Remy has made it abundantly clear that while Meek is free now, he could easily return to prison based on the demanding parole rules. “The system makes the parole rules so difficult to adhere to that slipping up is easy to do,” our source added. “Meek couldn’t agree more with Remy and promised her that he would make sure he did everything possible to stay out of prison. That’s a pact that he and Remy made that they would show the world they would be better for their families and the people who care about them.”