Meek Mill is out of jail, but he still doesn’t feel like a free man. While speaking for the first time since his release, Meek says he’s still adjusting to the outside world, and he’s ready to help those ‘going through the same thing’ as him!

“I haven’t slept one minute since I’ve got out of prison. It’s actually like a culture shock, coming from a small cell back into the real world. I think my body has to adjust at this point,” Meek Mill, 30, said during his first television interview since he was released from jail. While speaking with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt about the experience, the rapper said that despite being no longer being behind bars, he still feels imprisoned.

“I don’t feel free. I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. I’m 30 now,” Meek said. “I pray. I believe God is my first lawyer, I always believe that. I got a strong team behind me. I got a lot of support, a lot of light shed on my situation.” Meek’s “situation” saw the rapper sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating probation stemming from a 2008 conviction on illegally possessing a firearm and assaulting a policeman. Meek was arrested twice in 2017 – once for an alleged altercation in a St. Louis airport and another for allegedly reckless driving in New York City [aka “popping a wheelie.”] Despite both charges getting dismissed, Judge Genece Brinkley ruled that Meek had violated his probation – that he had been on for ten years – and threw him in jail.

Outraged fans and Meek’s fellow celebrities called for his release, and the #FreeMeekMill movement paid off on April 24, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his immediate release. On top of that, the Philadelphia District Attorney is looking to overturn his conviction over allegations that the arresting officer gave false testimony, according to Rolling Stone. Meek celebrated his freedom with fellow Philadelphia native Kevin Hart and he was given a hero’s welcome at a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game. Thought no one would blame Meek if he decided to take a moment to enjoy himself, he’s not sleeping on this opportunity to institute some major change to the American criminal justice system.

“Being in this position, I’ve got a lot of responsibility,” he told Lester. “I’ve got a lot of important people depending on me. And [I’m] not talking about them people, the public officials. I’m talking about the men that’s depending on me that’s going through the same thing I’m going through.”