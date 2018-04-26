Kelis Claims Nas Abused Her In Explosive Interview Amid Custody Battle: ‘I Had Bruises All Over’

Kelis just revealed that ex-husband Nas abused and ‘hit’ her while they were together in a new bombshell interview. Get the insane details here. assault

Kelis, 38, just made some serious claims regarding her former marriage to Nas, 44. The “Milkshake” hitmaker revealed that there was “a lot of mental and physical abuse” involved in their relationship, and they even resulted to hitting each other. “We had really intense highs and really intense lows. It was never normal. An intense high would be when money was rolling in. But I was 22 when I met him. We were drinking a lot, getting high a lot. So when that comes down, it was bad,” Kelis told Hollywood Unlocked in an interview. “An intense low….we had a lot. It was really dark. A lot of drinking. A lot of mental and physical abuse and it got to the point where if I wasn’t pregnant, I might have stayed with him,” she continued.“I was pregnant and it was a mess and I felt like I wasn’t going to bring a child into this.”

When asked directly if her ex-husband ever physically assaulted her, Kelis responded, “Did he hit me?…..Mmm hmmm. Did I hit him back?…..Mmm hmmm.” The singer revealed it wasn’t until Rihanna and Chris Brown‘s domestic violence issues came to light in 2009 that she decided to walk away. “When the pictures came out with that whole thing that happened with her and Chris Brown, the only way I could describe it was double dipped. I was like, do I jump in, do I say it? I had bruises all over my body at that time,” Kelis said. “I remember being in Atlanta, sitting in the kitchen…and I was like…do I? I wasn’t ready to walk. I just wasn’t. So I didn’t say it. I’m not weak, I’m really private. I don’t like people in my business. I was like, this is my partner, I’m going to do this, we’re going to make it work. I stayed for years after that. I’m not frail, I’m not scared, I’m not weak.”

Kelis filed for divorce when she was seven months pregnant with their son Knight Jones, and now, the rapper is trying to reinforce their custody agreement over the 8-year-old. In the interview, the chef called out her ex for his co-parenting skills. “A parent isn’t about showing up when you feel like it. You can’t not show up for months and then show up and try to make up your own [visitation] schedule,” she said, before speaking directly to other women who are dealing with similar issues. “Women can’t be afraid to fight,” she said.

HollywoodLife reached out to Nas’ representative for comment.