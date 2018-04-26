‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Pesce

Finally some good news for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino. The MTV star is getting married to his college sweetheart and he did it in his dream way.

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!!” That’s the way Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, announced on Instagram that he popped the question to his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star shared the details with Us Weekly, revealing that he proposed on the show that made him famous. He said in the April 26 interview, “I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world. I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

On Instagram The Situation also shared a photo of him down on one knee asking Lauren to marry him. It’s not clear if that snap was of the exact moment it happened or if it was reenacted for a photo shoot. What is clear is that Lauren and The Situation are very happy. They met in college and dated for four years, according to Us. But by the time the original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, they were no longer together. In 2012 – after the show wrapped – they were back together again. The years that followed have been rough ones for Mike who has faced challenging circumstances. Not only did he go to rehab in 2012 after battling an addiction to painkillers he has been in trouble with the taxman. In January 2018 he pled guilty to tax evasion. His sentencing, which was due to take place on April 25, has apparently been postponed.

Through all that the future Mrs. Situation has been very supportive of her man. On April 6 she took to Instagram to gush about him, following the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In the lengthy message on Instagram, she wrote, “You inspire me everyday to be my best and I’m over the moon and filled with emotion that the world is finally able to see your true self at your core. May God continue to bless you, our family, friends & fans forever! Feeling lots of love today!” Congrats to the happy couple!