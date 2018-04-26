Evan Felker’s Wife Seemingly Reacts To Alleged Miranda Lambert Affair With Tears In Her Eyes

Evan Felker’s estranged wife Staci just broke her silence and responded to claims he cheated on her with Miranda Lambert. See her emotional message here!

Miranda Lambert’s love life just got a little messy. After news broke that the “Tin Man” singer is dating Turnpike Troubadours front man Evan Felker, many outlets immediately pointed out that their romance began while he was still married to his wife Staci Nelson. In fact, Evan reportedly “ghosted” Staci ahead of their February divorce filing by taking a secret trip with Miranda to Lake Tahoe around the time of her tour in January, according to The Daily Mail. And while at the time it seemed like just a claim, Staci has broken her silence on the matter. “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” Staci captioned her Instagram story on April 26.

In the selfie, Staci’s eyes look slightly glazed giving off the impression that she may have been crying prior to taking the pic. So sad, right? We can totally understand her pain. After all, she and Evan dated for quite some time before getting married in 2016. Interestingly, Staci isn’t the only one commenting on Miranda and Evan’s alleged affair. Miranda’s ex-husband Blake Shelton tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” after hearing Evan was still married. For those of you who don’t know, Miranda allegedly cheated on Blake throughout their marriage. So, you can understand the passion behind his tweet.

Miranda and Evan’s relationship came as quite the shock especially since she recently split from her long-time love Anderson East. But, it looks like things are getting pretty serious between the two. “They are very much involved,” a source explained to Us Weekly. Nevertheless, we wish Staci the best during this difficult time. Take a look at her selfie above!