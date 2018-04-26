Donald Trump Slammed For Admitting He Was Too ‘Busy’ To Buy Melania More Than Flowers For Bday

Flowers? After the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal scandals, Donald Trump should have gotten Melania Trump massive ‘forgiveness’ diamonds for her birthday!

Happy Birthday, Melania Trump? The First Lady of the United States turned 48 on April 26, and her husband, President Donald Trump, 71, decided to celebrate it by spending time with someone he truly loves: the cast of Fox & Friends. “Good morning, and I picked a very special day,” Donald said when calling into the morning program. “It’s Melania’s birthday, so I said let’s [do the interview] on Melania’s birthday. So ‘Happy Birthday’ to Melania.” When asked about what he got her, Donald revealed that for a guy who claims to be very rich, he didn’t really spend that much on her.

“Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” he said, per The Cut. “I got her a beautiful card. You know I’m very busy, to be running out looking for presents. But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers, and she did a fantastic job with [the state dinner with France.]” First off, Trump wasn’t too “busy” to go golfing, as TrumpGolfCount reports he went on three golf trips in the past week. The idea that he didn’t have time — not a single minute to spare! — to pick out a gift for his wife is a bit laughable. Second, with Stormy Daniels, 39, and Karen McDougal, 47, coming forth to claim Donald cheated on Melania with them, a card and flowers seems kind of weak. It certainly didn’t impress some voters.

“Just heard @realDonaldTrump say he was too busy to shop for @FLOTUS birthday,” @StephenCvengros tweeted. “One word sir: Amazon. You can shop between tweets.” @MobileMonkey625 felt bad for Melania, and empathized with how she seems so visibly disgusted to touch him in public. “Poor FLOTUS! Let’s send her a case of hand sanitizer and surgical gloves with a few cans of Lysol to spray Donald with! Happy birthday Melania.” Another user suggested that Melania gift Donald some “divorce papers” for his birthday in June. Hey — maybe she can fit them inside of a “beautiful” card?

Melania took a hands-on approach when planning the Trump administration’s first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, 40, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, 65. Oddly enough, Melania wasn’t that happy to hold Donald’s hand during a photo event. It seemed like she struggled against his tiny fingers before giving in, adding another entry in the growing list of awkward PDA between the president and his wife.