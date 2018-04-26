Does Melania Trump Relate To Khloe Kardashian After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal?

Is Melania Trump going to start keeping up with Khloe Kardashian now that both women have allegedly been cheated on? We’ve got the truth on her feelings about the reality star.

Wronged women should have a sense of camaraderie, right? First Lady Melania Trump, 47, has had to deal with allegations that husband Donald, 71, had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, back in 2006 right after she gave birth to son Barron, now 11. She should be able to relate to Khloe Kardashian, 33, whose baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheating on her with a strip club worked five days before she delivered their daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12. Even though both women have been through similar heartbreak, Melania could care less about Khloe.

“ Melania obviously knows who the Kardashians are but she doesn’t read anything about them, or watch their show. Khloe has a long standing beef with Donald, and has made a lot of negative comments about him since he became president. Melania is very much of the mindset ‘my husband’s enemies are my enemies’ so she would never even dream of reaching out to Khloe — under any circumstances,” a source close to the first lady tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Khloe appeared on Trump’s NBC show Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 and was unceremoniously fired by the tycoon early on.

“Plus, the Kardashians are really not Melania ’s cup of tea, they are way too fame obsessed and flashy for her tastes. She sees them as the polar opposite of herself and her social circle. As for similarities between their partner’s alleged cheating scandals, Melania draws no comparisons, because, at the end of the day, they really are worlds apart from each other,” our insider adds.

Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West, 40 on Apr. 25. In a series of wild Twitter posts, Ye said both he Trump While Melania may want nothing to do with reality TV’s first family, her husband happily accepted hearty praise from‘s husband, 40 on Apr. 25. In a series of wild Twitter posts, Ye said both he Trump shared the same “dragon energy” and even posted pics of himself in a red MAGA cap that Trump had autographed.

The president loved every second of the attention as Twitter exploded when Kanye wrote “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” POTUS then retweeted the post and wrote “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” as well as retweeting the post of Kanye’s autographed MAGA hat. What a weird time to be alive.