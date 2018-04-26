25 Stars Who’ve Worn Blazers Or Jackets With No Shirt Underneath: Gigi Hadid & More

Jackets don’t always need to be layered over a top. Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Bella Thorne, and more of our favorite stars have gone shirtless under blazers!

Jackets are the easiest way to layer up when it’s chilly outside, but what you wear underneath is completely up to you. Celebrities like Bella Thorne, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift, have all decided that shirts aren’t required while rocking a blazer.

Gigi Hadid nailed the shirtless trend when she attended the premiere of HBO’s docuseries, Being Serena, wearing a mustard pantsuit on April 25. She added a bit of sex appeal to the professional look by opting out of wearing a top and giving a peek at her bra. She walked the red carpet with her sister Bella Hadid, who also wore a suit, but chose to wear her jacket open over a white t-shirt.

Earlier the same week, Gigi celebrated her 23rd birthday – and one of her party guests went braless under an open jacket! Olivia Culpo donned a matching royal blue jacket and pants combo for the supermodel’s New York City b-day bash on April 23. She left the jacket unbuttoned, putting her cleavage and toned tummy on full display. The look was a bit more daring than Gigi’s since she decided to wear her jacket completely open, but she thankfully didn’t suffer any sort of wardrobe malfunction.

