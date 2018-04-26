CinemaCon 2018’s Big Screen Achievement Awards: Anna Kendrick & More Honored

As CinemaCon 2018 comes to a close, many of the top talent featured during an exciting week of movie news and previews were honored at the annual Big Screen Achievement Awards. Here’s the list!



CinemaCon is a very, very exciting week for movie makers, goers and lovers alike. The biggest studios in Hollywood come together to reveal never before seen content, and also to share breaking news about upcoming releases, productions and more. Each year the convention also hosts an awards show on closing night, the Big Screen Achievement Awards, to honor some of the incredible talent featured throughout the week. This year many of your favorite stars were awarded and we couldn’t be happier for them!

Dakota Johnson was named the Female Star of the Year thanks to the many upcoming films she has on the way — from Amazon’s Suspiria to The Peanut Butter Falcon and FOX’s Bad Times at the El Royale. Standing alongside Dakota is Benicio Del Toro as the Male Star of the Year for the highly anticipated Sicario sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Anna Kendrick received the Cinema Spotlight Award thanks to A Simple Favor which Lionsgate is releasing on September 18, 2018. She co-stars in the mystery drama with Blake Lively; a big screen adaptation of the novel by Darcey Bell. Very exciting!

Other award winners include Ryan Coogler for Director of the Year, Kate McKinnon as Comedy Star of the Year, Breakthrough Producer of the Year Gabrielle Union, and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Jodie Foster. Samuel L. Jackson is also receiving the Cinema Icon Award, while Jonah Hill is receiving the CinemaCon Vanguard Award, and Tiffany Haddish has been named the Female Star of Tomorrow.

The remaining award winners are: Taron Egerton for Action Star of the Year, Jack Black for the CinemaCon Visionary Award, Felicity Jones for the Award of Excellence in Acting, and, last but not least, Lil Rel Howery for Breakthrough Performer of the Year. Congrats to all, and see you at CinemaCon 2019!