Avicii’s Family Reveals DJ’s Life Struggles In Haunting New Statement: ‘He Could Not Go On Any Longer’

In the wake of Avicii‘s shocking and untimely death, fans are desperate for answers about what happened. The “Wake Me Up” DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Oman on April 20, but no further information had been made available about his death, aside from authorities’ belief that there was no foul play involved. Avicii’s family has now released a second statement following their first, which thanked his fans, this time giving more insight into his state of mind and personal struggles. Read it below:

Stockholm, 26 April 2018 Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family

The statement, unfortunately, does not reveal his cause of death or any other details about what happened in Oman on April 20. In their first statement, the Bergling family wrote, in part, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.” They have asked for privacy, and thus far, it is only known that two autopsies have been performed on the EDM superstar.

Avicii was one of the most powerful and successful EDM artists of all time, but retired from live performing at the height of his success in 2016 citing health reasons. Avicii suffered from multiple health problems, including acute pancreatitis, which he attributed to excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. Fans are, of course, devastated by their beloved artist’s shocking death. Nick Jonas performed an acoustic cover of Avicii’s Billboard hit “Wake Me Up” in tribute, and church bells in Sweden rang in tune with the song, as well. Just three days before his death, a fan posted a photo of him on Instagram showing him smiling broadly at Oman’s Muscat Hills Resort –where he was found dead.

